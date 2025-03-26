Why was Saurabh's body cut into pieces in Meerut murder case? Here's accused's chilling revelation Meerut murder case: Muskan Ratogi, along with her lover Sahil, killed her husband Saurabh Rajput, dismembered his body, and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement in Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar. The duo has been lodged in the Chaudhary Charan Singh district jail since March 19.

Meerut murder case: The Meerut murder case has taken a chilling turn as the accused Sahil Shukla and Muskan Rastogi have confessed to mutilating the victim's body to make identification difficult, police sources said on Wednesday. During interrogation, the duo admitted to severing Saurabh's wrists to prevent police from identifying him through fingerprints. They further revealed that they slit his throat and decapitated him, believing that a headless body would make it harder to trace the victim’s identity, sources added. Meanwhile, the forensic team found bloodstains on the bedsheets and pillows, as well as on the bathroom tiles and tap.

Additionally, investigators also recovered a suitcase from the crime scene, which as per the accused, was initially meant to dispose of the body. However, the body did not fit inside, leaving bloodstains inside the suitcase, they added.

What did Saurabh's postmortem reveal?

Earlier on March 23, the postmortem report of Saurabh Rajput revealed gruesome details. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Meerut, Antriksh Jain, Rajput's body was found with multiple stab wounds, including three on the left side, and cut marks on the neck and wrist. The most disturbing aspect is that both the wrist and neck were severed from the body. "In the postmortem report, the reason was stated as haemorrhage shock and that the left side was stabbed three times with a knife, there were cut marks on the neck and wrist and both the wrist and the neck were separated from the body," Jain told the media.

The police investigation is ongoing, with all evidence collected and statements recorded from around 10 to 12 people directly linked to the case. The accused, reportedly Rajput's wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla, allegedly stabbed Rajput multiple times in the chest before dismembering his body and hiding it in cement-filled drums.

Meerut murder case

