Meerut Police probes bank accounts of accused Muskan and Sahil in Saurabh Rajput murder case Meerut murder case: Muskan Rastogi, along with her lover Sahil, allegedly killed her husband Saurabh Rajput, dismembered his body, and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement in Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar.

Meerut murder case: Meerut Police has launched a detailed investigation into the bank transactions of accused Sahil Shukla and Muskan Rastogi to uncover financial trails that might be linked to a cyber fraud case and the chilling murder of Saurabh Rajput. According to police sources, Saurabh had transferred Rs 1 lakh to his brother and Rs 80,000 to his wife Muskan, fearing that his own account could be frozen due to suspicious transactions.

Cyber fraud connection: Saurabh Rajput's London link

Investigators revealed that while Saurabh was in London, one of his friends got involved in cyber fraud activities. Some illicitly acquired money was deposited into Saurabh's account by this friend, they said. When Saurabh realised that his account had received fraudulent money, he transferred a portion of it to his brother as well as to Muskan in an attempt to safeguard his money. Bank statements have confirmed these transactions, authorities said.

Muskan's financial frustration and murder motive

Sources indicate that Muskan was unhappy with the financial support she received from Saurabh, as the latter allegedly used to send her only R 10,000 per month, which was barely enough for household expenses. Muskan, who was reportedly addicted to drugs and alcohol, had to arrange additional funds from elsewhere. This financial strain is now being investigated as a possible motive behind the murder, sources added.

Post-murder transactions and cover-up attempt

After Saurabh's brutal murder, Muskan and her lover Sahil fled to Kasol in Himachal Pradesh. To mislead authorities, Muskan took Sahil's mobile phone along, ensuring that Saurabh's location continued to appear as if he was alive. Meanwhile, all expenses during their stay in Kasol, including hotel bookings, alcohol, and other purchases, were made through UPI transactions from Saurabh's account.

Investigators have also traced multiple transactions made using Saurabh's account which have revealed shocking details. Reports suggest that Muskan and Sahil purchased two bottles of alcohol daily, along with other substances, all funded via UPI payments from Saurabh’s account. No cash transactions were made, further linking the payments directly to the victim's bank account, they added.

Meanwhile, the police is also examining Saurabh's bank account, which still holds Rs 6 lakh, to track all payments Muskan made before and after the crime. "Every digital payment is now a crucial piece of evidence in piecing together the timeline of events leading to the murder," police sources said.

Meerut murder case

It is to be noted here that Muskan, along with her lover Sahil, allegedly killed her husband Saurabh Rajput, dismembered his body and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement in Uttar Pradesh's Indiranagar. The accused allegedly stabbed Rajput multiple times in the chest before dismembering his body and hiding it in cement-filled drums. The police investigation is ongoing, with all evidence collected and statements recorded from around 10 to 12 people directly linked to the case.

ALSO READ: Meerut murder case: Chilling revelations emerge as accused Muskan, Sahil struggle for drugs in jail