What are IPL 2026 groups? Check where MI, CSK and RCB are placed

New Delhi:

The IPL 2026 full league stage schedule is out now as the BCCI made the big announcement on Thursday, March 26. Previously, schedule for only 20 matches was announced due to the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu. However, barring the playoffs, the full schedule is out after the election dates were announced.

Defending Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will kick start the proceedings against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB have a second home base in Raipur, where they will play two of their league stage games.

Teams divided into two virtual groups

Meanwhile, the BCCI has again divived the 10 teams into two virtual groups. Group A features Chennai Super Kings (5), Kolkata Knight Riders (3), Rajasthan Royals (1), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (1) and Punjab Kings, while Group B comprises has Mumbai Indians (5), Sunrisers Hyderabad (1), Gujarat Titans (1), Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

How will teams face each other this time?

As per ESPNCricinfo, teams from the same group will face each other once this time around and will lock horns against the teams of the other group twice. This means CSK, placed in Group A, will face MI, SRH, GT, DC and LSG twice, while they will meet their own group members - KKR, RR, RCB and PBKS once.

Group A Group B Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants

SRH-RR to kick off IPL second phase, eight double-headers

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will kick off the second phase of the Indian cash-rich league with Hyderabad hosting the clash. The second phase of the tournament will see eight double-headers. The first phase had four double-headers.

What are the venues for second phase?

The second phase will see 12 cities hosting IPL matches, with Raipur being added to the list. It will host two of RCB's home matches. The BCCI confirmed the venues for the second phase in its release. "Matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamsala, Raipur and New Chandigarh.