What is 'Operation Bhediya' launched in UP's Bahraich?

Panic grips people in Bahraich over attacks by wolves

The 'Operation Bhediya' is in the news. The Uttar Pradesh government launched the operation to capture a pack of wolves on the prowl in Mehsi tehsil in Bahraich district. Panic prevailed in the district after wolves so far killed seven people.

According to the local authorities, six children and a woman have been killed by the animals in the last month and a half in Bahraich with the latest attack taking place in a village on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Latest technologies deployed to catch wolves

The forest department was using drone cameras and thermal drone mapping techniques to catch the wolves. The officials got the approval for tranquilising the animals from the Chief Wildlife Warden.

The statement released by authorities stated that three wolves have been captured so far, however, there is uncertainty about the total number of wolves in the area.

"We have deployed 16 teams to capture the wolves, and 12 district-level officers are also stationed here. Additional Principal Chief Forest Conservator Renu Singh will remain on-site until the remaining wolves are captured," said Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Wildlife) Sanjay Srivastava.

What did Bahraich DM say?

Bahraich District Magistrate Monika Rani said doors are being installed at houses that don't have them and night patrolling is being conducted in all villages, adding ASHA workers have been assigned the job of raising awareness among the people.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is closely monitoring 'Operation Bhediya' while Forest Minister Arun Saxena on Wednesday met the affected families in the district, the official statement added.

During his visit to several villages, Saxena reassured the people that the Forest Department was working tirelessly to capture the wolves.

"The district administration has provided an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of four deceased individuals. Payments to the families of the remaining victims will be processed soon," the statement said.

The minister assured that the department is fully alert and making every effort to capture the three remaining wolves, it said.

He urged the people to avoid sleeping in the open at night, keep children indoors, and ensure that their doors are securely locked. He also advised people to go out in groups and carry sticks for protection.

(With PTI inputs)

