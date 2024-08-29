Mamata Banerjee's 'not only Bengal will burn' remark draws sharp response from BJP CMs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Several Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states, allegedly mentioned by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her 'intimidating statement' suggesting that 'if Bengal burns, Assam, the North-East, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn,' heavily criticized their Bengal counterpart on Wednesday (August 29). They expressed their displeasure in the strongest terms against her divisive language.

Taking to their respective social media accounts, the Chief Ministers of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manipur, N Biren Singh, and Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, criticized Mamata Banerjee for her irresponsible statement and called for her public apology.

BJP-ruled CMs lash Bengal counterpart

While, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lambasted Banerjee for allegedly trying to ignite unrest across India with her "politics of failure." "Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show us bloodshot eyes. Don't try to set India on fire with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak in such divisive language," he stated. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh criticized her, stating, "How dare Didi threaten the Northeast? I condemn such irresponsible remarks in the strongest terms. She must publicly apologize to the Northeast and the rest of the nation. Mamata Banerjee must immediately stop inciting violence and hatred with divisive politics. It is highly unbecoming of a political leader to issue threats of violence on a public platform."

Significantly, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also spoke along his fellow BJP counterparts and criticized Mamata Banerjee against her contentious remarks. He said, "For making such objectionable remarks about Odisha, Mamata Banerjee, who gave you this right? Odisha is a peaceful state; people of Odisha are also responsible and aware. Our people will never accept your hateful attitude, negative comments, and insensitive attitude towards our state Odisha. The comment you are making is dangerous for the country without giving justice to the victim of a heinous crime. Please refrain from this. Keep calm."

What Mamata Banerjee had said

It is pertinent to note that Mamata Banerjee's statement comes after the state witnessed sporadic instances of violence, during a 12-hour shutdown in Bengal, following the Kolkata rape and murder incident on Wednesday.

Speaking at the foundation day ceremony of the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) student wing, Banerjee said, “Some people think this (agitation) is similar to the protests in Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh; they speak like us (Bengal). Our culture is also the same. However, Bangladesh is a different country.”

She was referring to the recent deadly student-led protests in Bangladesh, which led to the ouster of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Banerjee added, "PM Modi, you are trying to create unrest in Bengal through your people. But remember, if you burn Bengal, Assam, the North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi will also burn."

Banerjee further stated that her slogan of ‘badla noy, badal chai’ (no revenge, only change) needed to be updated to reflect changing times and situations.

Meanwhile, during a protest organized by the BJP on Wednesday, several incidents of violence and widespread disruption of services were reported across West Bengal. The most severe clash reportedly occurred in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district, wherein BJP leaders alleged that TMC supporters had fired shots at the car of a local BJP leader, Priyangu Pandey. Although they said that Pandey escaped unhurt in the incident, however his driver and a party worker were injured and hospitalized.

Significantly, throughout the day, several important services in the state remained affected, while the authorities continued to detain BJP leaders, including former MPs Roopa Ganguly and Locket Chatterjee, Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya, and MLA Agnimitra Paul, for attempting to enforce the bandh. In Kolkata, the shutdown had a mixed impact, with reduced public transport and many private vehicles staying off the roads. Markets and shops largely remained open, but schools and offices saw lower attendance.



READ MORE | West Bengal cabinet approves proposal to introduce new Bill aimed at preventing rape



READ MORE | Mamata Banerjee says TMC will hold dharna on Saturday in every block in response to BJP’s Bengal Bandh call