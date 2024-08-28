Mamata Banerjee says TMC will hold dharna on Saturday in every block in response to BJP’s Bengal Bandh call

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee said there is one punishment for crimes like Kolkata doctor's rape and murder -- capital punishment.

In response to the 12-hour West Bengal bandh called by the BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her party the TMC will hold dharna on Saturday and all party workers will join the protest in every block.

While addressing an event, Mamata Banerjee said there is only one punishment for crimes like the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder -- "to hang till death". During her speech, she accused the opposition BJP of trying to derail the probe into the murder case of the trainee doctor at the RG Kar medical College and Hospital.

Mamata Banerjee dedicated the party's foundation day of its student wing to the Kolkata rape and murder victim. Mamasta also stated that the state government will pass anti-rape laws, enabling capital punishment for the accused.

Slamming the BJP over "Bengal Bandh", the chief minister stated that the saffron party "doesn't want justice, they are only trying to defame Bengal."

The statement from the chief minister came against the backdrop of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

“We will pass a bill on anti-rape laws, that would secure capital punishment for the rapist within seven days of the crime,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Talking about the 12-hour Bengal Bandh call given by the BJP on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the saffron party was resorting to vandalism and that its workers were attacking the police.