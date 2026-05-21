Uttar Pradesh set for panchayat elections as Yogi government forms dedicated OBC Commission

Lucknow:

The road to panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh is becoming clearer. The Yogi government has formally constituted a dedicated Other Backward Classes (OBC) Commission in the state -- a move that is expected to shape the reservation framework for the upcoming polls. Retired Justice Ram Autar Singh has been appointed as the chairperson of the commission for a tenure of six months. The formation of this body was recently approved by the State Cabinet.

The state government has entrusted the leadership of the commission to Retired Justice Ram Autar Singh of the Allahabad High Court. The commission includes Retired Additional District Judge Brijesh Kumar, Retired Additional District Judge Santosh Kumar Vishwakarma, Retired IAS officer Dr Arvind Kumar Chaurasia and Retired IAS officer SP Singh as members. The panel brings together judicial and administrative expertise to undertake a detailed study of OBC representation at the grassroots level.

Commission to survey OBC representation

The Other Backward Classes Commission will conduct a comprehensive survey of the social and political share of the OBCs at the panchayat level. The panel will analyse district-wise population figures of OBC communities, their existing representation and the current reservation structure. Based on these findings, the commission will submit a detailed report to the state government. The new reservation formula for the upcoming panchayat elections will be crafted on the basis of this report. The reservation cap will continue to remain within the existing limit of 27 per cent.

(Image Source : REPORTER)List of members of the OMC Commission.

Report will pave the way for panchayat poll process

The formation of this commission is being seen as a significant social and political step by the Yogi government ahead of the panchayat elections. The poll process can progress only after the commission submits its report and the reservation structure is finalised. Once the findings are submitted, the government will be able to move forward with the formal election schedule.

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