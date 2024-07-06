13 killed in rain-related incidents in parts of Uttar Pradesh in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Rain lashes parts of Uttar Pradesh

In the past 24 hours, thirteen people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh, according to officials from the state's relief department. The fatalities occurred between 6:30 pm on Friday and 6:30 pm on Saturday.

The relief department reported that in Fatehpur, two individuals were killed by lightning, while another drowned. Raebareli district saw two deaths: one from a lightning strike and another from a rain-related incident. Additional fatalities from rain-related incidents were reported from Bulandshahr, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Kaushambi, Firozabad, Pratapgarh, and Unnao.

Major Developments

Meanwhile, amid the tragic update, it is pertinent to note that, in response to the heavy rainfall, the relief department has alerted local administrations, particularly in districts bordering Nepal. The officials said, given the recent heavy rains in Nepal, the districts in Uttar Pradesh bordering himalayan nation have been mobilized for continuous monitoring. State relief commissioner Naveen Kumar stated, "Considering the recent heavy rains in Nepal, all the border districts have been mobilized for round-the-clock watch. Flood PAC/SDRF/NDRF teams have been mobilized as per requirement. All units are ready and are on standby mode."

(With inputs from PTI)

