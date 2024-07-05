FACT CHECK: Woman falling into 'Ram Path' pothole in Ayodhya? Here's the truth behind viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of viral post claiming woman falling into 'Ram Path' pothole in Ayodhya.

A viral video on social media claiming that a woman fell into a pothole on Ayodhya's 'Ram Path,' which allegedly collapsed after the first rain, has been debunked by police and administration. The video, purportedly showing the road built at a cost of crores of rupees failing, was found to be fake and not from Ayodhya.video

Police and administration response

As soon as the video went viral, authorities became active. Investigations revealed that the video was not from Ayodhya. Ayodhya police confirmed that the video was misleading and that the incident did not occur on the Ram Path.

India TV's investigation

India TV conducted a fact-check in response to the widespread claims on social media. Using Google open search, various websites and social media platforms were examined. The investigation revealed that the viral video is actually from Brazil, dating back to 2022, and not related to Ayodhya's Ram Path.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of social media (X) post.

Misleading social media posts

The video was shared on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), with users falsely claiming it depicted the newly constructed Ram Path in Ayodhya, alleging corruption and poor construction. One user on Facebook stated, "Our money is being wasted. Ram Path in Ayodhya, built at a cost of ₹844 crores, is filled with potholes after the first rain." Similar posts appeared on X, misleading the public about the road's condition.

Residents' and police statements

Ayodhya residents also called the video fake. Anshul Kumar Singh and Ashish Kumar Singh refuted the video's authenticity, stating that no such pothole existed on Ram Path. The police confirmed that the viral video was misleading and investigations were ongoing, with potential actions to follow.

Conclusion

Recent heavy rains caused waterlogging and potholes in Ayodhya, which led to the circulation of misleading videos and photos on social media. The viral video was determined to be from Brazil's Ceará state, not Ayodhya. India TV's fact-check advises the public to be cautious about such posts and to verify information before sharing.

