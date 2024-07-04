FACT CHECK: Truth behind viral video of leaky train roof during rain

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of the viral video of a leaky train roof during rain.

With the monsoon season hitting most parts of the country, several states are experiencing flood-like conditions. Amidst this, numerous fake videos have been circulating on social media. India TV's fact check aims to caution viewers against such misinformation. Recently, a video showing water leaking from a train's roof has gone viral, purportedly from the current rainy season. However, upon investigation, India TV found this claim to be false.

What's viral?

A video rapidly spreading on social media shows people inside a train with water leaking from the roof, forcing them to use umbrellas. The video is being shared with captions claiming that under Modi's government, not only are exams leaking but so are train roofs, with some captions sarcastically stating, "Modi hai to mumkin hai. Just like paper leaks, train roofs are leaking, enjoy the rain."

India TV investigation

Given the video's rapid spread, India TV decided to verify the claims. Using relevant keywords, the video was searched on Google. During this process, a tweet from Indian Railways was found, which included the same video. The tweet clarified that the video was old and was being shared misleadingly. Further investigation revealed that the video was originally from November 9, 2023.

Fact check conclusion

India TV's fact check confirms that the viral video claiming to show current monsoon conditions is actually old. The video is being shared with misleading claims. People are advised to be cautious of such posts.

