Hathras stampede: Key accused Dev Prakash Madhukar surrenders, taken into custody by UP Police

In the Hathras stampede case, Dev Prakash Madhukar, a close associate of preacher Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, has surrendered and been taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Madhukar's lawyer, AP Singh, claimed that Madhukar surrendered to the Delhi Police in Najafgarh, who then handed him over to the UP Police.

Reward on Madhukar

A reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for information leading to Madhukar's arrest. He had been on the run since the stampede, which claimed 121 lives, mostly women. The UP Police had extended their search to neighboring states including Rajasthan, Delhi, and Haryana.

Search for Bhole Baba

Authorities are also seeking preacher Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba for questioning. The tragic stampede occurred on July 2 during Bhole Baba's Satsang in Hathras district's Fulrai village.

Seven arrests made

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident. The FIR names Dev Prakash Madhukar as the primary accused, along with several unnamed organisers. Bhole Baba's name is not mentioned in the FIR. The case was registered at the Sikandra Rao Police Station in Hathras.

Charges filed

The charges include sections 105 (causing death by negligence), 110 (attempt to cause death by negligence), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (disobedience to an order by a public servant), and 238 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member judicial commission, headed by a retired High Court judge, to investigate the Hathras tragedy. The commission will also explore the possibility of a conspiracy behind the incident.

