Uttar Pradesh: Eight railway stations of Lucknow division get new name | Check list here

Railway station name change: The names of eight railway stations in Uttar Pradesh have been changed according to an official notification on Tuesday. These stations fall under the Lucknow division of the Northern Railways. The stations with new names are Kasimpur Halt, Jais, Misrauli, Bani, Nihalgarh, Akbarganj, Wazirganj Halt, and Fursatganj.

What are the new names of the stations?

The names of eight railway stations in the Lucknow division have been changed as follows:

Kasimpur Halt has been renamed to Jais City Jais has been renamed to Guru Gorakhnath Dham Misrauli has been renamed to Maa Kalikan Dham Bani has been renamed to Swami Paramhans Nihalgarh has been renamed to Maharaja Bijli Pasi Akbarganj has been renamed to Maa Ahorva Bhawani Dham Wazirganj Halt has been renamed to Amar Shaheed Bhale Sultan Fursatganj has been renamed to Tapeshwarnath Dham

Check list of stations

Akhilesh Yadav takes dig

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav has urged the BJP government not only to change the names of railway stations but also to address their conditions. The MP also suggested that, once the name changes are completed, the government should focus on preventing record-breaking railway accidents.

"There is a request to the BJP government to change not just the names but also the conditions of the railway stations. …And when you get free time from changing names, then take some time out and think about preventing record-breaking railway accidents," he said in a tweet.

