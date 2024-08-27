Yogi Adityanath govt hikes scholarship for students of Sanskrit schools, colleges

Follow us on Image Source : X/@CMOFFICEUP Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath chairs a meeting of his cabinet ministers

Cabinet meeting: The Yogi Adityanath government has increased scholarships for students of Sanskrit schools and colleges after 24 years. The last scholarship revision occurred in 2001. The decision was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. Many important decisions were made in this meeting for the progress and public welfare of the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government also decided to extend scholarships to all students studying in over 500 Sanskrit schools across the state. This new decision removes the previous condition that required the family income of students to be less than Rs 50,000 annually to be eligible for the scholarship.

After the meeting, Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi said, "Since most of the children receiving Sanskrit education are from poor sections, a provision has been made now to provide scholarships to students of Prathama that is classes 6, 7 and 8 under Sanskrit education." He said that at present there are 517 Sanskrit schools in the state in which 1,21,573 students are studying.

After 24 years, the scholarship updated: Check

Rs 50 per month for classes 6 and 7 (Prathama)

Rs 75 per month for class 8

Rs 100 per month for classes 9 and 10 (Purva Madhyama)

Rs 150 per month for classes 11 and 12 (Uttar Madhyama)

Rs 200 per month for Shastri

Rs 250 per month for Acharya

UP cabinet approved 13 proposals

As per the reports, in today’s UP Cabinet meeting, 14 proposals were presented, and 13 were approved. Among these, the Cabinet approved the Maintenance Policy 2024 for the operation of piped drinking water supply schemes in rural areas under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This policy aims to manage the maintenance of villages where the water supply work has been completed.

A major decision includes exempting stamp duty on property registration between family relatives, such as for partition and settlement deeds. Instead of the usual stamp duty, a nominal fee of Rs 5,000 will be charged. This initiative aims to minimise property disputes and promote family harmony.

The Cabinet has approved several key proposals, including leasing accommodation houses running under private management to the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Department for a period of 15+15 years, totaling 30 years and handling accommodation houses that are currently running at a loss or are closed.

Also Read: UP: Bodies of two girls found hanging on tree in Farukkhabad, Akhilesh Yadav demands probe

Also Read: 50 people, including women and children, admitted to hospital in UP’s Mathura, food poisoning suspected