UP: Bodies of two girls found hanging on tree in Farukkhabad, Akhilesh demands probe

In a tragic incident, the bodies of two girls were found hanging on a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Monday. The incident took place in the Bhagautipur village of Kotwali Kaimganj area. According to the information, the girls had gone to the temple on the occasion of Janmashtami. When they did not return till late at night, the family members suspected that they were staying at their aunt's house.

There was a stir among the villagers on seeing the bodies of both the girls hanging from the same dupatta. The family members have alleged that both the daughters were murdered and their bodies were hung. On receiving the information, the Superintendent of Police also reached the spot. The forensic team also reached the spot and started investigating. The police took down both the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

Akhilesh Yadav reacts

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the incident. In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav said, "It is a very sensitive incident that the bodies of two girls, who had gone out to see the Janmashtami festival in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, were found hanging from a tree." He further added, "The BJP government should immediately conduct an impartial inquiry into this matter and submit its report on this suspicious case of murder. Such incidents create a horrific atmosphere in the society, which causes a deep mental trauma to the women society."

Emphasising women safety, Akhilesh pitched for working on it by rising above politics. He said, "The inevitable time has come to raise ‘women safety’ as a serious issue, rising above politics." The Congress party also reacted to the incident. The UP Congress through its X handle said, "In Farrukhabad, the bodies of two girls who had gone to the temple on the day of Janmashtami were found hanging in a mango orchard."

Congress slams govt

UP Congress also raised questions saying, "Who hanged them here? Why did they hang them? Nobody knows anything. This state has become a crematorium for women. No woman who steps out of her home feels safe here. The government must take some concrete steps to rein in these fearless beasts! Till when will our sisters and daughters continue to live in fear?"

