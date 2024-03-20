Uttar Pradesh man modifies car into 'chopper', police seize vehicle: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : ANI An image of the modified car.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar, two brothers undertook the ambitious task of converting a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into a helicopter. However, their project was halted prematurely when the police intervened, seizing their creation for violating Motor Act regulations. A video depicting the vehicle in police custody circulated on social media, prompting numerous comments from netizens.

Ishwar Deen, the innovative mind behind the project, invested over Rs 2.5 lakh into his endeavour. However, authorities mandated that he dismantle the rotor affixed to the roof of the car, which was welded to resemble a helicopter.

Setback for enterprising creator

Ishwar, a resident of Khajuri Bazar, encountered a setback on his journey to a workshop to have his 'car copter' painted when he was intercepted by a traffic policeman and penalised for unauthorized alterations to his vehicle. His distinctive creation was impounded by the police and later released upon payment of the fine.

Ishwar's modified car also features a tail rotor of a helicopter, skillfully welded onto the rear of the vehicle. He explained that he made these eye-catching modifications with the intention of offering it as a unique transportation option for weddings and other special occasions, catering to individuals seeking memorable experiences.

"I had transformed the car to use it for booking during the wedding seasons so that our family will be able to earn some extra money. The police issued a challan of Rs 2,000 and asked to remove the back portion of the car. I have invested Rs 2.5 lakh in this car and worked day and night to make this," Ishwar said.

Why man modified car into 'chopper'?

The man further said that his 'rath' (chariot) was intended to be used only during the wedding season and would not ply on the roads otherwise. He also pointed out that similar vehicles were operating in other regions such as Bihar and Pratapgarh.

Why police seized the car?

The police cited safety concerns as the primary reason for confiscating the vehicle. The police said the car was modified without proper authorization under the Motor Vehicles Act. "A modified car has been seized. Due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, police have been conducting vehicle checks and this modified car was intercepted by traffic police during one such inspection. Modifications require permission from the RTO department, and the vehicle was seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act. We are investigating further," said Assistant Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey.

