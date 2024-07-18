Uttar Pradesh: Brajesh Pathak's surprise inspection exposes lapses at government hospital in Raebareli

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak on Thursday (July 18) went for a surprise visit to a government hospital in Raebareli. He reviewed the conditions at the Community Health Center (CHC) in the Bachhrawan area. After seeing the sudden arrival of the Deputy CM, there was a stir in the hospital premises today morning.

As per the reports, cleanliness was not found in the hospital and the patients said that they brought medicines from outside. During the inspection, 11 out of a total 41 staff members in the CHC were found absent. The Deputy CM got furious after seeing the dirt in the hospital, illegal parking of vehicles etc.

Brajesh Pathak reprimanded the CHC Superintendent at the Community Health Center.

More details are awaited in this regard.

(With inputs from Pradeep Singh)

