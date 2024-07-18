Uttar Pradesh bypolls: List of 10 Assembly seats, past results, 16 Yogi govt ministers deputed for each seat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and former CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh: Ten Assembly seats will go for byelections in Uttar Pradesh after the conclusion of Assembly bypolls in 13 seats across 7 states which concluded on July 13. The upcoming byelections are going to be an acid test for the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state after the saffron party faced a setback in the state in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Which seats are going for byelections in Uttar Pradesh?

Assembly seats where byelections are going to be conducted are:

Katehari in Ambedkar Nagar Karhal in Mainpuri Milkipur in Ayodhya Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar Ghaziabad Majhawan in Mirzapur Sisamau in Kanpur Nagar Khair in Aligarh Phulpur in Prayagraj Kundarki in Moradabad

Why byelections are necessary in these 10 Assembly seats in UP?

Katehari fell vacant after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Lalji Verma contested Lok Sabha election from Ambedkar Nagar and won the election.

Karhal fell vacant after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav resigned also contested the Lok Sabha election from Kannauj and won the seat.

Milkipur fell vacant after SP leader Awadhesh Prasad was elected to Lok Sabha from Ayodhya seat.

In Meerapur, Chandan Chauhan of Rashtriya Lok Dal resigned after he contested Lok Sabha election from Bijnor.

BJP's Atul Garg resigned from Ghaziabad Assembly seat after his election to Lok Sabha from Ghaziabad.

Majhawan Assembly seat got vacant after BJP's Vinod Kumar Bind resigned from here and contested Lok Sabha election from Bhadohi seat.

Samajwadi Party’s Hazi Irfan Solanki’s Sisamau Assembly seat in Kanpur Nagar was declared vacant following his disqualification in view of his seven-year imprisonment by MP/MLA court.

BJP's Anoop Singh resigned from Khair Assembly seat in Aligarh after he contested Lok Sabha election from Hathras.

Phulpur became vacant after BJP’s Praveen Patel resigned and contested Lok Sabha election from the same seat.

SP leader Zia-Ur-Rahman Barq's Kundarki Assembly seat in Moradabad is vacant after his election from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat.

Out of these 10 Assembly seats, five were won by the Samajwadi Party, three by the BJP and one each by Rashtriya Lok Dal and Nishad Party, both are NDA alliance partners.

2022 Assembly Election results in these 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh?

Katehari | Lalji Verma of the Samajwadi Party won the election in 2022. Karhal | Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav won the election in Karhal by defeating BJP's SP Singh Baghel by a margin of 67,505 votes. Milkipur | SP's Awadhesh Prasad won the election by defeating BJP's Baba Gorakhnath by a margin of 13,338 votes. Meerapur | RLD's Chandan Chauhan won the polls by defeating BJP's Prashant Chaudhary by a margin of 27,380 votes. Ghaziabad | BJP's Atul Garg contested against SP's Vishal Verma and defeated him by a margin of 1,05,537 votes. Majhawan | BJP's Vinod Kumar Bind won the election from this seat in the 2022 Assembly election. Sisamau | Samajwadi Party's Haji Irfan Solanki defeated BJP's Salil Vishnoi by a margin of just 12,266 votes. Khair | Anoop Pradhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the election from Khair constituency in 2022. Phulpur | Praveen Singh Patel of the BJP defeated SP's Mohd Mujtaba Siddqui by a margin of 2,732 votes. Kundarki | Ziaur Rahman Barq of the Samajwadi Party defeated BJP's Kamal Kumar by a margin of 43,162 votes.

Nine of the 10 seats fell vacant after the MLAs resigned following their victory in the Lok Sabha polls. Prominent among these seats was Karhal (Mainpuri), which fell vacant after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav resigned following his elections to the Lok Sabha from Kannauj.

CM Yogi assigns ministers for byelections

Ahead of the polls, 16 senior UP ministers have been given the responsibility for the by-elections to be held on 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Take a look at which minister has been given responsibility for which seat.

Karhal's responsibility has been given to Cabinet minister Jaiveer Singh

Responsibility for Milkipur has been given to Surya Pratap Shahi and Mayankeshwar Sharan.

Katehari election will be overseen by Swatantra Dev and Ashish Patel.

The responsibility of Sisamau has been given to Suresh Khanna and Sanjay Nishad.

Daya Shankar and Rakesh Sachan will oversee planning in Phulpur

Anil Rajbhar has been given the responsibility for the Majhwan seat.

Sunil Sharma will see byelection planning in Ghaziabad Sadar.

Anil Kumar and Somendra Tomar have been given responsibility for Meerapur

Lakshmi Narayan Chaudhary will take care of Khair seat.

