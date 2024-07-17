PM Modi's key meet with BJP workers ahead of upcoming elections at party headquarters tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will meet party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi and will also interact with workers engaged in the election process. Tomorrow's meeting will be the first such interaction by the Prime Minister with the party workers after Lok Sabha election results which were not the desired one for the saffron party. The meeting is also going to be crucial for the party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh bypolls, and upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Ahead of PM Modi's meeting with BJP workers, the Union Cabinet will also sit around 10:30 am, sources informed on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary met PM Modi amid buzz over his replacement. The key meeting ahead of by-elections in the state lasted an hour in New Delhi.

Chaudhary briefed PM Modi about the poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, said the sources. Apart from this, the issue of organization was also discussed. It is believed that the BJP president may be changed in the state. The saffron party may prefer a Dalit face for the post.

More to follow...