Uttar Pradesh: Four teenagers die after motorcycle collides with parked tractor trolley in Aligarh

Aligarh road accident: Four teenage boys were killed in the outskirts of Aligarh city on Sunday when their motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley parked on the roadside, police said.

They had left their homes from a village in Dibai town of Bulandshahr district on Saturday night and were returning home before dawn, Circle Officer (CO) Mayank Pathak said. He said that a police patrolling car arrived at the spot and took the victims to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where doctors declared them dead upon arrival.

Yash's grandfather, Hari Om Sharma said that the police informed him about the victims' death after they identified him through the motorcycle's number plate. After the police informed him, he immediately rushed to the hospital along with other villagers, he said.

The four boys were either related or close family friends. They were on the same motorcycle, Sharma added. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the police said.