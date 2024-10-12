Baba Siddique, NCP leader who was shot at in Mumbai, dies, confirms Lilavati Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : X/BABA SIDDIQUE Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique shot dead: Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away during treatment after he was shot at by unidentified miscreants in the Bandra East area of Mumbai on Saturday evening (October 12), Lilavati Hospital said. He was immediately rushed to the hospital after being shot at, however, passed away during treatment, officials said.

As per sources, two people have been taken into police custody. He was reportedly shot at near the chest. The incident took place near his son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office, an MLA from Bandra East, near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar.

Unidentified people fired at and injured Baba Siddique of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday evening. "Two to three rounds were fired. Further probe is underway as teams have rushed to the area," the official said.

Siddiqui had recently joined the NCP from Congress. Sources said that the Special Cell of Delhi Police has also launched an investigation into the murder case of Siddique. The Counter Intelligence Unit of Delhi Police, which has previously collaborated with Mumbai Police on several major operations, has started the probe.

Shiv Sena (UBT) demands Fadnavis' resignation over law and order

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey demanded the resignation of state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the law and order state alleging that the criminals have no fear.

"If former MLAs are not safe in our city Mumbai, if leaders of the government are not safe then how will this government protect the common people? If they cannot keep their MLAs and former ministers safe then Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign. He has no right to continue as the Home Minister. Eknath Shinde has no right to continue as the CM of the state. There is firing on the streets of Mumbai in broad daylight. Three rounds are being fired and people are being shot at... Is this law and order?... The criminals have no fear... The policies of the Mahayuti and BJP had maligned the politics..." he said.

BJP alleges 'conspiracy'

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the government to constitute a special team to investigate the killing and alleged "conspiracy" behind the murder.

"Baba Siddique's murder is a matter of concern. The government should make a special team and investigate this. It seems to be a huge conspiracy. Strict action should be taken..." he said.

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain expressed condolences on the death of Siddique. "Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. May the Almighty give his family the strength to bear this loss. My thoughts and prayers are with them," he tweeted.