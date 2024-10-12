Baba Siddique shot dead by gunmen in Mumbai | Know about NCP leader

Follow us on Image Source : BABA SIDDIQUE (X) Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique shot dead: Baba Siddique, former Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader died on Saturday (October 12) after being shot in Mumbai, said officials of Lilavati Hospital.

Three unidentified persons fired at and injured Baba Siddiqui of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday evening. The former state minister has been admitted in Lilavati Hospital nearby with grievous injuries, a police official said.

Ajit Pawar on Baba Siddique brutal murder

Who was Baba Siddique?

Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after quitting with Congress.

Baba Siddique was elected as an MLA from the Bandra West constituency in 1999, 2004 and 2009 and served as a minister of state for food and civil supplies, labour and FDA between 2004 and 2008.

The former MLA was known not just for his political acumen but also for hosting lavish parties.

A cold war between superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan was resolved at an iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique in 2013.

Baba Siddique, originally from Bihar, began his political journey in his teenage years by joining the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress. Soon after, he was elected as a Municipal Corporator in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Siddique went on to serve as an MLA from the Vandre West Vidhan Sabha Constituency for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004, and 2009. He also held the position of Minister of State for Food & Civil Supplies, Labour, and FDA.

Firing at Bandra East

The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, the official added. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar had told him that two alleged shooters have been taken into custody.

One of them is from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Haryana, while a third accused fled from the spot, the CM told media. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, arrived at Lilavati Hospital sometime after the incident.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, "The firing incident on Baba Siddique should be investigated. I have just come from the hospital. I met his family. Strict action should be taken against the accused."