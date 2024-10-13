Sunday, October 13, 2024
     
  Gujarat: 24-year-old undertrial booked in POCSO case dies by suicide in jail

Gujarat: 24-year-old undertrial booked in POCSO case dies by suicide in jail

Gujarat news: The police official said that the incident occurred on Saturday morning (October 12), and an entry was made in the station diary of Himatnagar B-division police station later in the day.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Himatnagar Updated on: October 13, 2024 15:52 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat: 24-year-old undertrial booked in POCSO case dies by suicide in jail.

Gujarat news: A 24-year-old undertrial allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the toilet of a barrack in Himatnagar sub-jail in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said today (October 13).

Vipul Mathasuliya hanged himself from a rope tied to the ventilator of a toilet on the first floor of the barrack on Saturday morning when prisoners lined up for breakfast, said JG Chavda, district jail superintendent, Himatnagar District Prison.

Mathasuliya was accused of raping a minor and was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCS) Act. He was lodged at the sub-jail since July, he said.

The reason for the extreme step is unclear, the official said. The body was sent to Ahmedabad for forensic post-mortem, and a case of accidental death was registered, he said.

