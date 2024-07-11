Uttar Pradesh: Two Killed, 16 others injured as double-decker bus collides with truck in Hathras | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A double-decker bus collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

In a tragic incident, at least two people were killed and as many as 16 others sustained injuries when a double-decker bus collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning. According to the information, the fatal accident took place near Toli village in Hathras which falls under the limits of Sikandra Rao police station. "Two people have died in this accident and about 16 people are injured," confirmed DM Hathras Ashish Kumar.

Bus was moving from Miyanganj to Chandigarh

Kumar further said that the double-decker bus was heading from Miyanganj to Chandigarh. In the Toli village under Sikandara Rao police station, the bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside due to the negligence of the bus driver, which claimed two lives and left 16 people injured.

Upon receiving the information, Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Aggarwal along with the police officials rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation. The injured, meanwhile, have been admitted to the hospital. An investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

Agra-Lucknow Expressway accident

Earlier on Wednesday, as many as 18 people were killed and 19 others sustained injuries after a sleeper bus heading from Bihar towards Delhi rammed into a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Behta Mujawar police station in the near Jojikot village in the Bangarmau area.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 05:15 am after a double-decker bus going from Bihar to Delhi, hit a milk tanker. On receiving the information of the incident, police reached the spot, took out all the injured and admitted them to CHC Bangarmau for treatment and necessary action is being taken by taking the bodies in custody.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Four dead, 7 injured as mini vehicle and bus collide in UP's Lakhimpur