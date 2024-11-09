Saturday, November 09, 2024
     
Uttar Pradesh: Class 5 female student poisoned by youths in Pilibhit

Uttar Pradesh news: The three youths allegedly stopped her on the road and forced her to consume a poisonous substance before fleeing, police said. City Circle Officer Deepak Chaturvedi told reporters the incident appears to be linked to a land dispute.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Pilibhit Updated on: November 09, 2024 8:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh news, Class 5 female student poisoned by youths in Pilibhit, UP police investigation,
Uttar Pradesh: Class 5 female student poisoned by youths in Pilibhit.

Uttar Pradesh news: A Class 5 girl was allegedly forced to consume poison by three youths on a motorcycle as she was on her way to school in Pilibhit's Jehanabad area on Friday, police said.

Ramgopal, a resident of Suswar village, reported that his niece Anshika (13), the daughter of Ramautar from Devipura village in Gajraula area, was attacked around 9:00 am near JMB College, they said.

The three youths allegedly stopped her on the road and forced her to consume a poisonous substance before fleeing, police said. City Circle Officer Deepak Chaturvedi told reporters the incident appears to be linked to a land dispute.

"The victim's father has an ongoing land division dispute with her uncle. The accused, holding a grudge over this issue, reportedly stopped the girl and forced her to consume poison," Chaturvedi said. He added that a detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Pandey said, "We are gathering evidence based on the CCTV footage and surveillance data. Four police teams have been formed and action will be taken against the accused if the incident is verified."

The girl was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition, but the doctors have since reported her condition as stable, police said. Chaturvedi visited the hospital to check on the victim and assured her family of prompt action.

