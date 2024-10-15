UP Assembly bypolls: 9 seats to vote on November 13, results on November 23

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday (October 15) announced the dates for the Assembly by-polls in Uttar Pradesh. The by-elections for nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will take place on November 13, and the results will be declared on November 23, along with the results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Notably, the upcoming byelections are going to be an acid test for the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state after the saffron party faced a setback in the state in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Assembly seats where byelections are going to be conducted are:

Meerapur Kundarki Ghaziabad Khair Karhal Sishamau Phulpur Katehari Majhawan

Out of these 9 Assembly seats, four were won by the Samajwadi Party, three by the BJP and one each by Rashtriya Lok Dal and Nishad Party, both are NDA alliance partners in the 2022 Assembly Elections.

Why byelections are necessary in these seats in UP?

Katehari fell vacant after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Lalji Verma contested Lok Sabha election from Ambedkar Nagar and won the election.

Karhal fell vacant after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav resigned also contested the Lok Sabha election from Kannauj and won the seat.

In Meerapur, Chandan Chauhan of Rashtriya Lok Dal resigned after he contested Lok Sabha election from Bijnor.

BJP's Atul Garg resigned from Ghaziabad Assembly seat after his election to Lok Sabha from Ghaziabad.

Majhawan Assembly seat got vacant after BJP's Vinod Kumar Bind resigned from here and contested Lok Sabha election from Bhadohi seat.

Samajwadi Party’s Hazi Irfan Solanki’s Sisamau Assembly seat in Kanpur Nagar was declared vacant following his disqualification in view of his seven-year imprisonment by MP/MLA court.

BJP's Anoop Singh resigned from Khair Assembly seat in Aligarh after he contested Lok Sabha election from Hathras.

Phulpur became vacant after BJP’s Praveen Patel resigned and contested Lok Sabha election from the same seat.

SP leader Zia-Ur-Rahman Barq's Kundarki Assembly seat in Moradabad is vacant after his election from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat.

It is pertinent to mention that the election for the Milkipur Assembly seat was not announced. An election petition has been filed for the Milkipur assembly seat, hence the election date has not been announced. The Milkipur seat fell vacant after SP leader Awadhesh Prasad was elected to Lok Sabha from Ayodhya seat.

