Maharashtra Assembly elections date announcement: State to vote on November 20, results on November 23

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday (October 15) announced the dates for the Assembly polls in Maharashtra. The state will cast its vote in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes will be done on November 23.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made the announcement at a press conference today. With the declaration of the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Maharashtra and Jharkhand which will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20.

"Out of 288, 234 seats in Maharashtra are general category. There are a total of 9.63 crore voters in the state. 25 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs)," the CEC said at the press conference.

What happened in Maharashtra in the 2014 and 2019 elections? Key figures at a glance

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2014 RESULTS:

Total Seats: 288

Seat Share of different parties

BJP: 122

Shiv Sena: 63

NCP: 41

Congress: 42

BVA: 03

PWPI: 03

AIMIM: 02

SP: 01

BBM: 01

RSPS: 01

CPM: 01

MNS: 01

Independents: 07

Vote Share of different parties

BJP: 27.81%

Shiv Sena: 19.35%

NCP: 17.24%

Congress: 17.95%

MNS: 3.15%

BSP: 2.25%

PWPI: 1.01%

AIMIM: 0.93%

BBM: 0.89%

BVA: 0.62%

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 RESULTS:

Total Seats: 288

Seat Share of different parties

BJP: 105

Shiv Sena: 56

NCP: 54

Congress: 44

BVA: 03

AIMIM: 02

SP: 02

PHJSP: 02

RSPS: 01

CPM: 01

MNS: 01

JSS: 01

KTSTP: 01

SWP: 01

PWPI: 01

Independents: 13

Vote Share of different parties