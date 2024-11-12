UPPSC aspirants continue to protest over new exam schedule, demand single-day, single-shift tests

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Students protest in Prayagraj.

On Tuesday, tensions further flared up in front of the office of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), where a few hundred hopeful candidates went on to oppose the newly pronounced exam timetable. The students are insisting that the schedule of examinations for the PCS (Provincial Civil Services) and two other positions, RO/ARO (Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer), should be done on the same day, in only one shift and without the normalisation system that was added in the new timetable.

The demonstrations started soon after the UPPSC issued a revised schedule that caused the PCS exam to be conducted on two different days with a break in between, i.e., one on the 7th and the other on the 8th of December, while the RO/ARO preliminary exams will occur across three days on the 22nd and 23rd of December. This irked a large number of students who were able to fill out application forms for the exams and many of whom regard the bits and pieces exam schedule as inconsiderate and harsh.

Aspirants, who have been protesting for days, gathered in large numbers in Prayagraj and other parts of the state, demanding that the exams be held in one day, in one shift, and without the normalisation process. They argue that the revised schedule, released just a month before the exams, has caused unnecessary confusion and is detrimental to their preparation.

A protesting student spoke out, saying, "The Commission hasn't given us any sensitive response. Every time we ask, they just tell us that a meeting is underway or to go home and get back to our work. During the candlelight march, we were told the exams would be held in a single shift, but after Diwali holidays, suddenly a new notification was issued with the addition of normalisation."

Students expressed frustration over the timing of the notification, pointing out that a major exam like PCS should have its dates finalized much earlier. "Announcing the exam dates and adding normalization just one month before the exam is an unfair practice," said another protestor.

The protest was marked by heavy police deployment, which included the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other security agents. While the police attempted to convince the students to end their protests, the students remained adamant and maintained their positions. In addition, they took issues with the UPPSC for the poor notification, saying the announcement was too rushed for their own good.

During the night, the protest continued and students stood guard in front of the UPPSC building. Authorities tried to appease them but on the contrary, the protesters were very passionate, with the majority indicating that the protest would get worse. "Today there will be more students out to protest than the previous day's," one of the students said.

The protests have come to highlight the problems that the candidates have to face and how disturbing it is for their preparation when the examination schedule is changed frequently. Although the UPPSC has not reacted to the protesters’ protests, the students are still relentless and unsatisfied with the examination schedule that is deemed unfair and excessive.

The district administration, desirous of bringing the agitation to an end, has asked the agitating students to prepare for the imminent examinations instead. Even as talks remain ongoing, the protests are growing as students are angry about the timing of the exam and the absence of clear communication from the commission.

Currently, students are still protesting, lodged outside the UPPSC office, and will not leave until their message is communicated.

