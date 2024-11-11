UPPSC aspirants protest in Prayagraj against multiple shifts, demand exams in single shift | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Students protest in Prayagraj

UPPSC exam: Thousand of students are protesting in Prayagraj today (November 11) against the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's (UPPSC) decision to hold PCS Pre and Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) examinations on different dates and multiple shifts. The aspirants are demanding exams to be held on a single shift.

The police stopped the candidates who were going to sit on dharna in front of the Commission so they sat at the intersection near the commission. The protest saw tensions rise, with clashes occurring between the police and candidates, leading to police resorting to lathi-charges.

Samajwadi Party backs UPPSC aspirants

Samajwadi Party (SP) President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has lent support to the candidates, saying his party stood shoulder to shoulder with their "legitimate demand".

In a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party headquarters, Yadav said the BJP did not recruit candidates but indulged in “chhalav (cheating)”. “When one (act of) cheating is caught, the BJP introduces another (form of) cheating.” Yadav claimed the aspirants had understood the BJP’s “conspiracy” to conduct the examinations in two shifts.

"That is why they are agitating against it and the Samajwadis stand shoulder to shoulder with their legitimate demands," the Samajwadi Party chief said.

Yadav also alleged that this was a trick by the BJP to ensure that youngsters did not get government jobs and remained unemployed, which would eventually force them to work as cheap labourers.

"This will keep filling the coffers of the BJP’s profiteers and they will keep donating to the BJP, which will keep misusing it to win elections," the Kannauj MP said.

He claimed that the unemployed youth had understood this vicious electoral cycle and the BJP’s intention. "That is why they are now taking a pledge to defeat the BJP in the elections." Explaining the logic behind their calls for a protest, UPPSC aspirant Ramakant Yadav said that conducting the examinations on multiple days was against the rules.

PCS Exam Schedule

The UPPSC announced on November 5 that the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) preliminary examination would be held in three shifts on December 22 and 23. The Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination will be held in two shifts on December 7 and 8.

According to the schedule, the PCS prelims examination will be conducted on two days – December 7 and 8, 2024—and in two shifts: from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The exam will be conducted in 41 districts across the state.

Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer Exam Schedule

The exam for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) is scheduled for December 22 and 23. On December 22, the exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. On December 23, the exam will be conducted in a single shift, from 9 am to 12 pm. According to the data, over 10 lakh candidates registered for this exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 411 vacancies of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer Positions statewide. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for exam-related information, such as syllabus, pattern, and admit card release, as these details will be provided closer to the exam dates. The commission has emphasized that multi-shift scheduling is crucial for accommodating all candidates effectively.

What is the reason for conducting UPPSC exam 2024 in multiple shifts?

The decision to conduct these preliminary exams over multiple days and shifts is due to the lack of examination centers that meet government standards, despite extensive efforts to find suitable locations. The Commission highlighted that these exams are screening tests and will not influence final merit rankings. Notably, for the first time, the exams will be held within the same month, with less than a 20-day gap between them. There is a tremendous turnout, with over 1.65 million candidates registered to participate.

