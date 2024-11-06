UPPSC PCS, RO, ARO exam dates out at uppsc.up.nic.in - check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPPSC PCS, RO, ARO exam dates out

UPPSC PCS, RO, ARO exam dates: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the exam dates for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts under Advertisement No. A-7/E-1/2023. Candidates can download the exam schedule by visiting the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

PCS Exam Schedule

According to the schedule, the PCS prelims examination will be conducted on two days – December 7 and 8, 2024—and in two shifts: from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The exam will be conducted in 41 districts across the state.

Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer Exam Schedule

The exam for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) is scheduled for December 22 and 23. On December 22, the exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. On December 23, the exam will be conducted in a single shift, from 9 am to 12 pm. According to the data, over 10 lakh candidates registered for this exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 411 vacancies of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer Positions statewide. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for exam-related information, such as syllabus, pattern, and admit card release, as these details will be provided closer to the exam dates. The commission has emphasized that multi-shift scheduling is crucial for accommodating all candidates effectively.

What is the reason for conducting UPPSC exam 2024 in multiple shifts?

The decision to conduct these preliminary exams over multiple days and shifts is due to the lack of examination centers that meet government standards, despite extensive efforts to find suitable locations. The Commission highlighted that these exams are screening tests and will not influence final merit rankings. Notably, for the first time, the exams will be held within the same month, with less than a 20-day gap between them. There is a tremendous turnout, with over 1.65 million candidates registered to participate.