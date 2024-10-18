UPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 109 registrar, assistant architect, reader, and other posts

UPPSC Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online registration procedure for recruitment to the post of Registrar, Assistant Architect, Reader, Professor, Inspector, and Others on a Direct Basis. Interested and eligible candidates can register online only through the official website of the UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.
This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 109 vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the prelims, followed by mains and interviews. Candidates can check educational qualifications, age limit, selection criteria and other details below.
UPPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details
- Registrar: 04 Posts
- Assistant Architect: 07 Posts
- Reader (Ayurveda): 36 Posts
- Professor (Acharya): 19 Posts
- Professor, Sanskrit: 05 Posts
- Inspector- Government Office: 02 Posts
- Reader (Upacharya): 32 Posts
- Professor (Acharya): 03 Posts
- Professor Arabic: 01 Post
UPPSC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Registrar - Bachelor's Degree or equivalent
- Assistant Architect: Bachelor's Degree in Architecture awarded by a university
- Reader (Ayurveda): Post Graduate qualification in Homoeopathy with four years of teaching experience as Assistant Professor/Lecturer in the concerned subject
- Inspector-Rajkiya Karyalaya: Bachelor's degree from a university
- Professor(Ayurveda): Five five-year degrees in Ayurveda from a University established by law, or five five-year degrees from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other state Board or Faculty.
- Lecturer (Arabi): Post-graduate Degree in Arabic
Note: Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, DIRECT RECRUITMENT (O.T.R. BASED) ADVT.NO. D-2/E-1/2024.'
- Click on 'apply'
- Click on the post you wish to apply for
- Check qualification, age limit, and click on 'authenticate with OTR'
- Register yourself through OTR
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Registration Fee
- General / OBC / EWS: 125/-
- SC / ST: 65/-
- PH Candidates: 25/-