UPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 109 registrar, assistant architect, reader, and other posts

UPPSC Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online registration procedure for recruitment to the post of Registrar, Assistant Architect, Reader, Professor, Inspector, and Others on a Direct Basis. Interested and eligible candidates can register online only through the official website of the UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 109 vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the prelims, followed by mains and interviews. Candidates can check educational qualifications, age limit, selection criteria and other details below.

UPPSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy details

Registrar: 04 Posts

Assistant Architect: 07 Posts

Reader (Ayurveda): 36 Posts

Professor (Acharya): 19 Posts

Professor, Sanskrit: 05 Posts

Inspector- Government Office: 02 Posts

Reader (Upacharya): 32 Posts

Professor (Acharya): 03 Posts

Professor Arabic: 01 Post

UPPSC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Registrar - Bachelor's Degree or equivalent

Assistant Architect: Bachelor's Degree in Architecture awarded by a university

Reader (Ayurveda): Post Graduate qualification in Homoeopathy with four years of teaching experience as Assistant Professor/Lecturer in the concerned subject

Inspector-Rajkiya Karyalaya: Bachelor's degree from a university

Professor(Ayurveda): Five five-year degrees in Ayurveda from a University established by law, or five five-year degrees from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh or any other state Board or Faculty.

Lecturer (Arabi): Post-graduate Degree in Arabic

Note: Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, DIRECT RECRUITMENT (O.T.R. BASED) ADVT.NO. D-2/E-1/2024.'

Click on 'apply'

Click on the post you wish to apply for

Check qualification, age limit, and click on 'authenticate with OTR'

Register yourself through OTR

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Registration Fee

General / OBC / EWS: 125/-

SC / ST: 65/-

PH Candidates: 25/-

