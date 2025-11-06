UP: Woman's mutilated body discovered floating in Noida drain; police launch probe The police stated that they have been unable to identify the deceased woman during their preliminary investigation. They are currently working to ascertain the identity of the deceased while the body has been sent for autopsy.

Panic gripped Noida’s upscale Sector 108 area after a mutilated body of a woman was recovered from a drain. A police team from Sector 39 immediately rushed to the spot and took custody of the body.

According to the police, they received a tip-off this morning about a body being visible in the drain near Sector 82. The police team immediately arrived at the spot. After removing the body from the drain, they were stunned to see that the deceased’s head and limbs were missing. Furthermore, the woman's body was naked.

The police stated that they have been unable to identify the deceased woman during their preliminary investigation. They are currently working to ascertain the identity of the deceased while the body has been sent for autopsy.

Special teams formed

A special team has been formed to investigate the case and police are reviewing the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas.

“Police acted swiftly and took the body in custody. Three teams have been formed to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Further probe is underway,” Additional DCP, Noida, said.

Man dies in RPF custody, family alleges torture

A 35-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda died while in the custody of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), with his family claiming he was tortured during questioning.

Sanjay Sonkar was detained on Tuesday by RPF personnel for questioning in connection with a theft case. According to his relatives, he was beaten and subjected to electric shocks during interrogation. After being taken to Gonda Medical College, doctors declared him dead.

The family also alleged that the RPF left his body in the mortuary without informing them. They have accused the officers of mistreating Sanjay while he was in their custody.

RPF Assistant Security Commissioner Mahendra Prasad Dubey stated that Sanjay’s condition deteriorated during questioning. He added that the exact cause of death would be determined after a post-mortem examination.

Following a complaint lodged by Sanjay’s brother, the police have registered a murder case against two RPF sub-inspectors, a constable, and others.