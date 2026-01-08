UP: Woman booked for allegedly hiding Pakistani citizenship to get teaching job According to the police, the woman married a Pakistani national in 1979 and later became a citizen of Pakistan. After her divorce, she allegedly returned to India on a Pakistani passport and married a local resident around 1985.

Rampur:

Police have filed an FIR against a woman for allegedly securing a government teaching job in Uttar Pradesh by hiding her Pakistani nationality, PTI reported citing officials. The case against her was registered at Rampur’s Azim Nagar police station after the Basic Education Department submitted a complaint in this regard. An internal departmental inquiry reportedly found that the woman had used false documents to obtain employment.

The accused has been identified as Mahira Akhtar, also known as Farzana. She was working as a primary school teacher in Kumhariya Village under the Basic Education Department.

According to the police, the woman married a Pakistani national in 1979 and later became a citizen of Pakistan. After her divorce, she allegedly returned to India on a Pakistani passport and married a local resident around 1985.

Police said that around the same period, she joined the Basic Education Department by presenting herself as an Indian citizen. The issue came to light during a verification process, which revealed her Pakistani nationality.

Accused faces termination from services

Following the findings, the department first suspended her and later terminated her services. Based on the department’s report, police registered an FIR against her.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh said that an investigation is currently underway and relevant evidence is being collected. He added that no arrest has been made so far.

"An FIR has been registered under sections 318(4), 336, 338 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery. It is alleged that despite being a Pakistani national, she secured a job in the education department by using a fake residence certificate," he said.