CM Yogi condemns youth Congress workers for shirtless protest: 'Attempt was made to tarnish India's image'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday condemned the youth Congress workers for shirtless protest at Bharat Mandapam during the ongoing AI Summit. “Today Congress created chaos in Bharat Mandapam, a shameful incident was committed by Congress, an attempt was made by Congress to tarnish the image of India,” he said.

Rajnath Singh condemned demonstration by Youth Congress

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also strongly condemned the shameful demonstration by Congress workers at the Bharat Mandapam. “While the entire world was watching India host the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and witnessing our growing global leadership in the fields of technology and innovation, the Congress party chose the path of disrupting the event instead of enhancing the nation's honour. The shameful manner in which Youth Congress workers created a ruckus at the venue by indulging in inappropriate behaviour is not only unfortunate but also an attempt to tarnish India's reputation on the international stage..."

During the budget debate session in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasised on the state's progress, saying that Uttar Pradesh is experiencing continuous development. He noted that per capita income has increased significantly.

Referring to previous governments, CM Yogi said, "Remember the state of Uttar Pradesh under the Samajwadi Party." Emphasising the importance of setting big goals, the Chief Minister said, "Big goals are set for big tasks. Previously, no bank or institution would even lend money to Uttar Pradesh, but now the situation has changed."

UP Govt waived loans of up to Rs 1 lakh for 8.6 million farmers: CM Yogi

Citing the example of farmer loan waivers, CM Yogi explained that the government waived loans of up to Rs 1 lakh for 8.6 million farmers.

He also took a light-hearted dig at the Opposition members in the House. Pointing to Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, he said, "May Shivpal Yadav's curse not fall on him, may he remain healthy."

He also praised the Leader of the Opposition, but jokingly remarked, "He is a former socialist, but Shivpal Yadav is behind him." Yogi further said, "I thought the Leader of the Opposition wouldn't manipulate the figures based on his age, but it seems Chachu's influence has taken over him."



During the budget discussion, CM Yogi explained that this is the budget for 2026-27, and the House continued until late at night. He proudly stated that for the first time in Uttar Pradesh's history, a Chief Minister has been given the opportunity to present the budget for the tenth time.

Referring to the situation during the SP government, CM Yogi said that the SP had so discredited Uttar Pradesh that hotel rooms were unavailable. He said, "People would refuse hotel rooms just by hearing the names of certain districts. In 2016-17, Uttar Pradesh was ranked third from the bottom in the country. But the double-engine government has taken it from the bottom three to the top three states."

