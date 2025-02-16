UP: Unable to board, passengers vandalise two coaches of special train to Mahakumbh

Follow us on Image Source : X Representative image

Amd massive rush in railway stations to board trains going to Prayagraj, a vandalism incident was reported on Sunday when a passnegers damaged two coaches of the special train as they were unable to board it. The incident happened at the Guru Gorakhnath Dham railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. Passengers could not board the train as the doors were locked, officials said on Sunday. The incident occurred around 1:15 am on Sunday when Kumbh Special Train number 04255, travelling from Lucknow to Prayagraj, arrived at the station.

300 devotees were waiting for the train

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), nearly 300 devotees were waiting to board the train. However, passengers inside allegedly kept the doors locked, preventing new passengers from entering. Agitated by this, the passengers turned violent and broke nearly a dozen windows of two train coaches, officials said.

GRP Circle Officer Amit Singh confirmed that some people sustained minor injuries in the scuffle, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has registered a case. Superintendent of Police (GRP) Lucknow, Prashant Verma, said that legal action is being taken, and those responsible for the vandalism will be identified and prosecuted.

Over 1.49 crore devotees took holy dip on Sunday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that more than 1.49 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam on Sunday during Mahakumbh. He further informed that more than stated more than 52.96 crore devotees have taken the holy dip so far.

In a X post in hindi, CM Yogi said, "More than 1.49 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam today and more than 52.96 crore devotees so far at 'Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj', a living symbol of 'One India-Great India-Inclusive India'.

CM Yogi added, "Congratulations to all revered saints and devotees who received the holy benefit of the holy bath today!"

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi has appealed to the public to cooperate in ensuring smooth arrangements for Maha Kumbh 2025. He also urged the citizens to follow traffic regulations and not park their vehicles on the road.

(With agency inputs)