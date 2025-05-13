UP shocker: 4-year-old girl abducted and raped while sleeping along roadside with her mother in Basti Following the incident, the girl was admitted to the hospital for medical examination and an FIR has been registered in this regard on the complaint of the girl's mother, police said. Forensic teams are collecting evidence and efforts are on to nab the accused, they added.

Basti:

In a shocking incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district. As per the police, the incident occurred under the limits of Sadar Police Station area when the girl was sleeping along the roadside with her mother.

The rape survivor's mother stated that she found her daughter missing when she woke up at 5 am, he added. Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said that the girl's mother later found her nearby and suspected that she had been raped. He said that the girl has been admitted to the hospital for medical examination and an FIR has been registered in this regard on the complaint of the girl's mother. Police said that the forensic team is collecting evidence and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Woman raped in a moving vehicle in Bulandshahr

Earlier on May 10, a woman was gang-raped in a moving vehicle in Khurja police station area of ​​Bulandshahr district. Three people were arrested in this case, as per the police. A joint police team intercepted the accused near the Bulandshahr-Aligarh highway in the Arnia area around 2:30 pm. Two of the alleged accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs during the exchange of fire with police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sandeep, Gaurav and Amit. Sandeep and Gaurav were the ones injured in the encounter, as per Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dr Tejveer Singh. The officer said that Sandeep and Amit are residents of Gautam Buddha Nagar district, while Gaurav hails from Ghaziabad district. The police recovered illegal firearms, ammunition and the vehicle reportedly used in the commission of the crime from the possession of the arrested men.

