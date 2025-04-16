11-year-old Dalit girl found lying unconscious in field, allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur The girl, who was missing since Tuesday evening, was found lying unconscious in a field in the morning.

Rampur:

In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old deaf-and-mute Dalit girl was allegedly raped in a village in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The police said that the girl, who had been missing since Tuesday evening, was found the next morning lying unconscious in a field.

She was found naked and bleeding in the field. The police said that her family members were subsequently informed.

The girl, a resident of a village under the Shahbad police station limits, was rushed to the hospital, where her condition is now reported to be stable, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jaipal Singh.

An FIR has been registered based on the survivor's complaint, and the SP has formed three special teams to investigate and resolve the case swiftly.

Woman raped by five in UP's Hamirpur:

In another incident, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by five people in a village in the Hamirpur city police station area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the woman was raped on Tuesday night when she had gone to a field to relieve herself. An FIR has been registered in this regard, and one person has been detained. The girl was admitted to the hospital, where her condition was stable, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read:

Also Read: