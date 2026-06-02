UP Police's 'Operation Clean Sweep' in Khora Colony to nab criminals after student's murder

Ghaziabad:

Days after the murder of Class 11 student Surya Chauhan shocked Ghaziabad, the district administration is preparing to launch a major crackdown in Khora under a special drive titled "Operation Clean Sweep." Sources said the District Magistrate (DM) and Commissioner are expected to visit Khora and brief officials on the ground regarding the action plan. The visit comes as authorities intensify efforts to crack down on criminal elements and restore public confidence following the high-profile murder case.

What is ‘Operation Clean Sweep’?

According to officials, the operation will focus on three key objectives aimed at identifying criminals and tightening enforcement in the area. The first step will involve door-to-door verification of known criminals and suspects. The second phase will see identified offenders being called to police stations and issued strict warnings.

The third focus area will be identifying individuals involved in activities causing revenue losses to the government, with action to be initiated against them. A large-scale march is also expected to be conducted in Khoda as part of the operation to strengthen police presence and send a strong message against crime.

Bulldozer action may follow investigation

Authorities are also examining properties linked to individuals found involved in criminal activities. Sources indicated that if illegal constructions or violations are detected during the investigation, bulldozer action could be initiated in accordance with legal provisions after giving notice.

Madrasas may also come under scanner

As part of the broader verification drive, officials may issue notices to certain madrasas in the area for inspection. Authorities are expected to verify whether the institutions are operating legally and in compliance with prescribed norms.

Sources said investigators may also examine whether any accused involved in the Surya Chauhan murder case or other criminal incidents had links with institutions under scrutiny. Officials, however, stressed that the exercise would be part of a wider verification process.

The crackdown comes in the wake of the murder of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan, a Class 11 student and resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khora. According to police, Surya was stabbed during an altercation on May 28 and later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Noida.

His death sparked widespread outrage in the area, with family members demanding the harshest possible action against those involved.

Main accused killed

The main accused in the case, Asad, was killed during a police encounter in Indirapuram on Saturday. Police said Asad had been absconding and carried a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest. Acting on a tip-off, police teams launched an operation after receiving information that he was planning to meet associates before fleeing.

According to officials, Asad allegedly opened fire when police attempted to stop him. Police retaliated, and he sustained bullet injuries. He was later declared dead at a hospital.

A police constable was also injured during the exchange of fire. Surya's family has alleged that he was lured to a meeting spot through a phone call and attacked by a group of individuals armed with knives.

His sister claimed that Surya initially did not want to go but was persuaded by the accused. According to the family, he was repeatedly attacked after an argument broke out. The victim's mother, Saroj, has demanded strict action against all those involved and called for bulldozer action against the homes of the accused.

Also Read: Ghaziabad student murder: Main accused killed in police encounter, constable injured