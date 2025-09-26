UP: Police resort to lathi-charge after unrest in Bareilly amid 'I Love Mohammad' campaign | Watch To maintain law and order, 12 companies of the RAF and the RRF have been deployed in the area. In addition, the IG, SP, and DM conducted flag marches in sensitive areas to take stock of the situation.

Bareilly:

A major disturbance broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly following Friday prayers amid the "I Love Mohammad" campaign. Supporters of Maulana Tauqeer Raza had gathered to submit a memorandum when the crowd suddenly turned violent.

In response, the police resorted to a cane charge to disperse the unruly mob. To maintain law and order, 12 companies of the RAF and the RRF have been deployed in the area.

In addition, the IG, SP, and DM conducted flag marches in sensitive areas to take stock of the situation.

Earlier, Bareilly IG Ajay Sahni said adequate arrangements were made in view of Friday prayers. Religious leaders were also taken into the loop to ensure peace in the region.

"Friday prayers are being held today. I, along with a significant police force, the SP, the SSP, the DM, and other officials, am actively conducting foot patrolling across the city. Prayers have started peacefully at several locations, with some already finished... The public has been advised to resume their regular activities after the prayers... Additionally, discussions have been held with religious leaders to ensure everything proceeds smoothly... Here, 12 company personnel from the RAF and RRF have been deployed, along with a significant presence of civil forces," he said.

Tensions over ‘I Love Mohammad’ campaign

During the Barawafat celebrations in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a campaign titled “I Love Mohammad” was launched by Muslim youths to express their love for the Prophet Mohammad. Banners and posters carrying the slogan were displayed publicly as part of the festivities marking the Prophet’s birth anniversary.

However, the campaign soon faced opposition from some local Hindu groups, who viewed it as a new and provocative practice. This disagreement led to communal tensions, prompting police to step in. Authorities removed the banners and filed FIRs against several people for allegedly disturbing peace and hurting religious feelings.

The controversy did not remain confined to Kanpur. Similar protests and demonstrations emerged in cities including Lucknow, Bareilly, Nagpur, Kashipur and Hyderabad, especially after Friday prayers. Muslim organisations criticised the police response, calling it unfair and a violation of their rights to religious freedom and expression.