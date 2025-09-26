Will bury you: Muslim cleric abuses CM Yogi Adityanath at 'I Love Mohammad' program in Beed | Watch The police have taken cognisance of the matter and initiated an investigation. Orders have been issued to take strict action against the Maulana. Meanwhile, the authenticity of the video related to the threat is also being verified.

Beed:

A Muslim religious leader allegedly made inflammatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the "I Love Mohammad" program held in Maharashtra’s Beed. A video has been getting fervidly viral across social media platforms in this regard, where the Maulana can be seen issuing an open threat to ‘bury’ CM Yogi.

Addressing the gathering, he could also be seen using abusive language against UP CM. The Maulana challenged CM Yogi to come to Mustafa Masjid in Majalgaon, saying if the latter comes there, he will be ‘buried’ right there.

The Maulana who issued the threat has been identified as Ashfaq Nisar Shaikh. The threat was issued several days ago but the video has recently surfaced.

The police have taken cognisance of the matter and initiated an investigation. Orders have been issued to take strict action against the Maulana. Meanwhile, the authenticity of the video related to the threat is also being verified.

Unrest in Bareilly after Friday prayers

A massive furore erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after Friday prayers amid "I Love Mohammad" campaign. The police had to resort to cane charge to disperse the crowd. Several companies of RAF and RRF have been deployed to maintain law and order.

What is ‘I Love Mohammad’ campaign

The "I Love Mohammad" campaign began in Uttar Pradesh’S Kanpur during the Barawafat celebrations, which mark the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammad. Muslim youths displayed banners and posters with the slogan "I Love Mohammad" as a way to express their devotion for the Prophet. However, the campaign quickly sparked controversy when some local Hindu groups opposed it, calling it a new and provocative tradition. This led to tensions and police intervention, with authorities removing the banners and filing FIRs against several individuals for allegedly disturbing communal harmony and hurting religious sentiments.

The issue then spread to other cities like Lucknow, Bareilly, Nagpur, Kashipur and Hyderabad, where similar protests and demonstrations took place after Friday prayers. Muslim organisations argued that police action was unjust and infringed upon their fundamental rights and religious freedom.