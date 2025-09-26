No such talks took place: India rejects NATO chief's 'careless' claim on Modi-Putin phone call Rutte had suggested that US tariffs had pressured India to seek explanations from Russia about its strategy in Ukraine. The MEA schooled NATO, asserting that the 32-nation group should be responsible and accurate while making statements in public.

New Delhi:

India has firmly denied claims made by NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding 'talks' between India and Russia over Ukraine issue. Rutte had suggested that US tariffs had pressured India to seek explanations from Russia about its strategy in Ukraine. However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described these claims as "factually incorrect and entirely baseless."

"We have seen the statement by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. This statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The MEA also schooled NATO, asserting that the alliance should be responsible and accurate while making statements in public.

“We expect the leadership of an important and esteemed institution like NATO to exercise greater responsibility and accuracy in public statements. Speculative or careless remarks that misrepresent the Prime Minister's engagement or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable. As previously stated, India's energy imports are meant to ensure a predictable and affordable energy cost to the Indian consumer. India will continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," he added.