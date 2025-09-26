Sonam Wangchuk arrested two days after 4 killed in Ladakh violence The arrest comes after Wangchuk's NGO was cancelled from receiving foreign funding under the FCRA, with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) holding him responsible for instigating the mob in Leh on Tuesday.

Leh:

Days after a peaceful shutdown in Leh turned violent, leaving four dead and over 70 injured, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on Friday and charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly inciting protesters demanding statehood for the Union Territory.

Wangchuk was scheduled to hold a press conference at 2.30 pm on Friday, but was taken into custody before he could speak to the media. The climate activist and innovator has been at the forefront of a movement demanding full statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule to safeguard tribal rights.

Why was Sonam Wangchuk arrested?

The arrest came a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revoked the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 2010 licence of Mr Wangchuk’s non-profit, the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), barring it from receiving foreign funds.

The activist from the mountainous region, who received the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2018, has rejected all allegations levelled by the Centre and the Union Territory administration.

After the violence on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) held Wangchuk responsible for instigating the mob in Leh with mentions of the Arab Spring and Nepal's GenZ protests in his speech.

The agitators then went on a rampage, setting several vehicles and government buildings ablaze while clashing with the police and security forces. Four people were killed and more than 70 people were injured in the unrest, which took place amid a shutdown in the capital Leh.

Wangchuk faces ED, CBI probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also expected to probe the matter in this regard. Meanwhile, the CBI is already conducting a preliminary enquiry against the Ladakh activist for the past two months. The CBI is probing the alleged FCRA violations against the organisation.