UP launches WhatsApp chatbot for transport services | Here's how to use The initiative is part of the state’s broader digital transformation agenda aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in public service delivery.

Noida:

In a bid to make government services more accessible and efficient, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has introduced a 24/7 WhatsApp chatbot offering key transport-related services. The chatbot, launched on Friday, allows users to access services such as vehicle registration, driving licence information, and challan status directly from their smartphones, eliminating the need to visit Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

"This WhatsApp chatbot reflects our commitment to using technology for citizen welfare," said Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh. "It brings the department closer to the public and is a step towards transparent, efficient, and responsive governance," he added.

How to Use the Chatbot

To get started, citizens need to save the number 8005441222 on their mobile phones and send a "Hi" message via WhatsApp. The chatbot will then respond with a menu of available services, accessible round-the-clock.

Transport Department officials noted that the chatbot not only reduces paperwork and processing time but also empowers citizens by giving them direct, transparent access to essential services.

Digital Convenience with Real-Time, Authenticated Data

The chatbot is integrated with the central Vahan and Sarthi databases, which ensures that the data provided to users is real-time and accurate. Citizens can now perform tasks such as checking challan details, renewing driving licences, and even paying road tax—all from the comfort of their homes.

Singh emphasized that the chatbot removes the need for standing in long queues or making repeated visits for routine inquiries.

"It eliminates the need for citizens to stand in long queues or make repeated visits to RTO offices for routine queries and tasks," he explained.

Inclusive, Multilingual, and Easy to Use

To cater to the state’s linguistic diversity, the chatbot has been made available in multiple languages. This inclusivity ensures that citizens across Uttar Pradesh, regardless of their primary language, can navigate and use the service with ease.

The chatbot also provides step-by-step instructions for tasks like transfer of ownership, application tracking, and road tax payment, making processes simpler and reducing confusion. "This feature is particularly helpful in a state as linguistically diverse as Uttar Pradesh," Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)