UP government to deploy 131 specially trained police personnel at Noida International Airport The Uttar Pradesh government is deploying a specially trained unit of 131 police personnel at the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar. The unit, comprising 10 inspectors, 42 sub-inspectors, and 62 constables, will handle immigration and security duties.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the deployment of a specially trained unit of 131 police personnel at the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district. This unit, which includes 10 inspectors, 42 sub-inspectors, and 62 constables, has been selected to strengthen the airport's security and immigration framework. An additional 17 officers will be kept in reserve, officials said.

According to the state government, all selected personnel are under 50 years of age, graduates, and proficient in both computer operations and the English language. Their training is being conducted by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Lucknow, based on recommendations from the Bureau of Immigration. The program, led by IPS officer Harsh Singh, covers key areas like immigration-related crimes, suspect identification, rapid response, and real-time field operations.

The officers are also being trained in passport verification, e-visa monitoring, and identifying international crime patterns such as human trafficking, smuggling, and document fraud. The first batch of officers has already completed training, with more sessions planned, and the full training process is expected to conclude by July, the statement said.

The deployment comes in response to a central government request for state police support at the Greenfield Airport, which is expected to become a major international gateway. The NIA will have 19 immigration counters – 10 for arrivals and nine for departures – operated by the specially trained UP Police personnel.

The Noida International Airport is being developed in a public-private partnership (PPP) model by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG. The first phase of the airport, with a single runway, a terminal building, and an annual passenger capacity of 1.2 crore, is expected to open this year after missing its initial September 2024 deadline.

(With PTI inputs)