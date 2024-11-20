Follow us on Image Source : X UP by-election: On Samajwadi Party's complaint, Election Commission suspends 7 policemen for influencing polls

During the by-elections on nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party has accused policemen of threatening voters in many places. Taking cognizance of the complaints of the SP, the Election Commission has suspended seven policemen. According to the information, two inspectors Arun Singh and Rakesh Nadar have been suspended in Sisamau. They are accused of misbehaving with voters and violating the guidelines of the Election Commission.

Five policemen suspended in Kanpur

Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar said on the suspension of five policemen that we had received information that some policemen were not following the guidelines of the Election Commission. "We had information that some police personnel were not following the guidelines of the EC. Action has been taken against them... Voting is going on smoothly. We had information that people from outside had entered the constituency. Appropriate security arrangements were made seeing to that... The suspension was done after we took cognizance of the tweet (by Samajwadi Party)..." Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar said.

Akhilesh Yadav tweets

SP chief Akhilesh tweeted, "We appeal to all those voters who were stopped from voting earlier to go and try to cast their vote again. After talking to the Chief Election Commissioner of the country, Shri Rajiv Kumar Ji, on the basis of video and photo evidence, corrupt and biased police officers have been suspended and the remaining guilty officers are going to be suspended. Therefore, you should go without any fear and stand in the queue. All the voters who have stood in the queue before the deadline of 5 pm will be allowed to cast their vote. That is why you must leave your house to go and stand in the queue till 5 pm and cast your vote."

SP candidate demand cancellation of election

At the same time, SP candidate Haji Rizwan also demanded the cancellation of Kundarki by-election. Alleging rigging in the election, Haji Rizwan has demanded the Election Commission to cancel the election.

Election Commission gives orders for action

Taking cognizance of the complaints made by the SP on social media regarding some communities being prevented from voting during the by-election, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave strict instructions to the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh and all District Electoral Officers and Returning Officers to ensure fair and smooth voting process.

The officials were told to take immediate cognizance of all complaints and take prompt action and also inform the complainant by tagging them through social media. They were warned that no eligible voter should be prevented from voting and any kind of partisan attitude will not be tolerated. Officials said that election officials have been told that if anyone is found guilty on receiving a complaint, strict action should be taken against him.