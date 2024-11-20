Wednesday, November 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. UP by-election: On Samajwadi Party's complaint, Election Commission suspends 7 policemen for influencing polls

UP by-election: On Samajwadi Party's complaint, Election Commission suspends 7 policemen for influencing polls

The Election Commission has ordered the suspension of policemen who violated its guidelines while acting on complaints of checking voters and preventing them from casting their votes in the Uttar Pradesh by-election.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Lucknow Updated on: November 20, 2024 19:16 IST
UP by-election: On Samajwadi Party's complaint, Election
Image Source : X UP by-election: On Samajwadi Party's complaint, Election Commission suspends 7 policemen for influencing polls

During the by-elections on nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party has accused policemen of threatening voters in many places. Taking cognizance of the complaints of the SP, the Election Commission has suspended seven policemen. According to the information, two inspectors Arun Singh and Rakesh Nadar have been suspended in Sisamau. They are accused of misbehaving with voters and violating the guidelines of the Election Commission.  

Five policemen suspended in Kanpur

Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar said on the suspension of five policemen that we had received information that some policemen were not following the guidelines of the Election Commission. "We had information that some police personnel were not following the guidelines of the EC. Action has been taken against them... Voting is going on smoothly. We had information that people from outside had entered the constituency. Appropriate security arrangements were made seeing to that... The suspension was done after we took cognizance of the tweet (by Samajwadi Party)..." Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar said.

Akhilesh Yadav tweets

SP chief Akhilesh tweeted, "We appeal to all those voters who were stopped from voting earlier to go and try to cast their vote again. After talking to the Chief Election Commissioner of the country, Shri Rajiv Kumar Ji, on the basis of video and photo evidence, corrupt and biased police officers have been suspended and the remaining guilty officers are going to be suspended. Therefore, you should go without any fear and stand in the queue. All the voters who have stood in the queue before the deadline of 5 pm will be allowed to cast their vote. That is why you must leave your house to go and stand in the queue till 5 pm and cast your vote."

SP candidate demand cancellation of election

At the same time, SP candidate Haji Rizwan also demanded the cancellation of Kundarki by-election. Alleging rigging in the election, Haji Rizwan has demanded the Election Commission to cancel the election.

Related Stories
UP assembly by-polls: SP announces candidates for three seats

UP assembly by-polls: SP announces candidates for three seats

UP bypolls: Rift widens in INDIA bloc after SP's stand, Congress to explore these 3 options now

UP bypolls: Rift widens in INDIA bloc after SP's stand, Congress to explore these 3 options now

Was Dalit woman killed for not voting for Samajwadi Party in UP bypolls? SP, BJP exchange barbs

Was Dalit woman killed for not voting for Samajwadi Party in UP bypolls? SP, BJP exchange barbs

Election Commission gives orders for action

Taking cognizance of the complaints made by the SP on social media regarding some communities being prevented from voting during the by-election, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave strict instructions to the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh and all District Electoral Officers and Returning Officers to ensure fair and smooth voting process.

The officials were told to take immediate cognizance of all complaints and take prompt action and also inform the complainant by tagging them through social media. They were warned that no eligible voter should be prevented from voting and any kind of partisan attitude will not be tolerated. Officials said that election officials have been told that if anyone is found guilty on receiving a complaint, strict action should be taken against him.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement