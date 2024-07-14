UP BJP holds state working committee meeting to review party's poll performance

Sunday, July 14, 2024
     
The BJP had won only 33 out of 80 seats in UP, as against 63 in 2019. In addition to this, the Samajwadi Party had pushed the BJP to second place in the state by winning 37 Lok Sabha seats.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Lucknow Updated on: July 14, 2024 12:35 IST
Image Source : X/BJP UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders during the meeting in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his two deputies - Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya and other party leaders attend the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state working committee meeting in Lucknow. The state party leadership will discuss the party's poor show in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, who lost he constituency - Amethi - was also present at the meeting.

BJP president JP Nadda will also attend the meeting which was underway at Lohia Auditorium, Lucknow.

While addressing the meeting, BJP Uttar Pradesh unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress succeeded in spreading lies and propaganda against the party which caused the debacle in the state.

Now, it is our duty to expose them, he added.

The saffron party, which has been on brainstorming mode after facing humiliating results in the UP, started working on the strategies for the state assembly elections due in 2027. In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the ruling party was expecting to win more than 63 seats, its performance in 2019, the poll results pushed the party into shock with just 33 seats.

