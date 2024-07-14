Sunday, July 14, 2024
     
  PM Modi reacts to attack on Donald Trump: 'Strongly condemn incident, violence has no place in democracies'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the attack on Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania and wished him speedy recovery. He said that violence has no place in democracies.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: July 14, 2024 8:20 IST
PM Narendra Modi with Donald Trump
Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Narendra Modi with Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 14) condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania and wished him speedy recovery. He expressed deep concerns over the attack and said that violence has no place in politics and democracies.

"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," PM Modi posted on X.

More to follow...

