PM Modi reacts to attack on Donald Trump: 'Strongly condemn incident, violence has no place in democracies'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 14) condemned the attack on former US President Donald Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania and wished him speedy recovery. He expressed deep concerns over the attack and said that violence has no place in politics and democracies.

"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," PM Modi posted on X.

