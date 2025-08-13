UP Assembly clears 'Banke Bihari Temple Trust Bill' to modernise management, safeguard old traditions Uttar Pradesh: The ordinance explicitly states that there will be no interference in the temple’s religious and cultural traditions. All religious aspects will be respected in accordance with Articles 19(1)(a), 19(1)(g), 25, and 26 of the Constitution.

Lucknow:

On the third day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s monsoon session, the 'Banke Bihari Temple Trust Bill' was tabled and passed, aiming to institutionalise the management of the historic temple while preserving its centuries-old traditions. The government says the new trust will ensure world-class facilities for devotees while safeguarding the customs established by saint-swami Haridas.

Alongside the Bill, a 24-hour discussion began on August 13 at 11:00 am on the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit UP' Vision Document 2047, in which the government is presenting departmental achievements and vision plans, while the opposition continues posing questions.

All offerings and properties to come under trust's control

The Bill clearly states that the trust will have authority over all offerings, donations, and movable or immovable properties of the temple.

This includes-

Idols and property within the temple premises

Gifts and offerings made to the deities

Assets given to support any rituals, ceremonies, religious events

Monetary donations- whether in cash, cheque, demand draft, or sent by post or telegraph

Jewellery, grants, contributions, and hundis

In essence, all assets of Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple, movable and immovable, will be considered under the trust’s management.

Traditions of Swami Haridas to continue unchanged

The Bill emphasises that the trust has been formed to carry forward the traditions initiated by Swami Haridas, the revered saint credited with establishing the temple's devotional practices. All customs, festivals, and rituals will continue without any interference or change.

The trust will-

Decide temple visiting hours (darshan timings)

Appoint priests and determine their salaries, allowances, or compensation

Maintain the safety of devotees and visitors

Ensure smooth administration and effective management of the temple

Modern facilities for devotees

Once formed, the Banke Bihari Temple Trust will develop world-class amenities for pilgrims, such as-

Organised prasadam distribution

Separate darshan routes for senior citizens and differently-abled devotees

Drinking water facilities

Benches for rest, easy access and queue management kiosks

Cow shelters (gaushalas), community dining halls (annakshetra), large kitchens

Hotels, guesthouses, exhibition halls, restaurants, and waiting areas

Composition of the trust

The trust will have 11 nominated members and 7 ex-officio members.

Nominated members-

3 eminent members from Vaishnav traditions/sects/maths (can be saints, monks, gurus, scholars, heads of maths, mahants, acharyas, or swamis)

3 from various Sanatan Dharma traditions/sects with similar profiles

3 reputed persons from any branch of Sanatan Dharma (scholars, academicians, entrepreneurs, professionals, social workers)

2 from the Goswami tradition- specifically descendants of Swami Haridas; one representing Raj-bhog sevadars and another Shayan-bhog sevadars

Ex-officio members-

District Magistrate of Mathura

Senior Superintendent of Police

Municipal Commissioner

CEO of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad

CEO of Banke Bihari Temple Trust

Representative nominated by the state government

All nominated members must be practicing Sanatani Hindus. The term for nominated members will be three years. If any ex-officio member is not Hindu, a junior officer will be appointed in their place.

Meetings, powers, and financial authority

Trust meetings will be held once every three months, with at least 15 days' advance notice. Members will not be held personally liable for actions taken in good faith. The trust can independently purchase movable or immovable property up to Rs 20 lakh; larger transactions require government approval. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the trust will be an officer of ADM rank.

Balancing heritage with modern administration

The government says this ordinance is designed to protect the temple’s spiritual heritage while introducing an institutional management framework. The plan aims to greatly improve devotees’ experience through advanced facilities without altering the temple’s sacred customs.