UP Assembly bypolls: SP announces in-charges, including Shivpal Yadav, for 6 seats | Full list

UP Assembly bypolls: For the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced in-charges for six out of the ten constituencies. Shivpal Yadav has been appointed to oversee the party's campaign in the Katehari constituency.

Out of these 10 Assembly seats which will go for polls, five were won by the Samajwadi Party, three by the BJP and one each by Rashtriya Lok Dal and Nishad Party, both are NDA alliance partners.

Full list of in-charges

Names of in-charges Assembly/District Shivpal Singh Yadav Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar) Awadhesh Prasad Milkipur (Faizabad) Virendra Singh Majhawan (Mirzapur) Chandradev Yadav Karhal (Mainpuri) Indrajit Saroj Phulpur (Prayagraj) Rajendra Kumar Sisamau (Kanpur Nagar)

Assembly seats where byelections are going to be held

Katehari in Ambedkar Nagar

Karhal in Mainpuri

Milkipur in Ayodhya

Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar

Ghaziabad

Majhawan in Mirzapur

Sisamau in Kanpur Nagar

Khair in Aligarh

Phulpur in Prayagraj

Kundarki in Moradabad

Why byelections are necessary in these 10 Assembly seats in UP?

Katehari fell vacant after Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Lalji Verma contested Lok Sabha election from Ambedkar Nagar and won the election.

Karhal fell vacant after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav resigned also contested the Lok Sabha election from Kannauj and won the seat.

Milkipur fell vacant after SP leader Awadhesh Prasad was elected to Lok Sabha from Ayodhya seat.

In Meerapur, Chandan Chauhan of Rashtriya Lok Dal resigned after he contested Lok Sabha election from Bijnor.

BJP's Atul Garg resigned from Ghaziabad Assembly seat after his election to Lok Sabha from Ghaziabad.

Majhawan Assembly seat got vacant after BJP's Vinod Kumar Bind resigned from here and contested Lok Sabha election from Bhadohi seat.

Samajwadi Party’s Hazi Irfan Solanki’s Sisamau Assembly seat in Kanpur Nagar was declared vacant following his disqualification in view of his seven-year imprisonment by MP/MLA court.

BJP's Anoop Singh resigned from Khair Assembly seat in Aligarh after he contested Lok Sabha election from Hathras.

Phulpur became vacant after BJP’s Praveen Patel resigned and contested Lok Sabha election from the same seat.

SP leader Zia-Ur-Rahman Barq's Kundarki Assembly seat in Moradabad is vacant after his election from Sambhal Lok Sabha seat.

