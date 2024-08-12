UP: OP Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party changes its election symbol, 'KEY' to be SBSP's new identity

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OP Rajbhar presents the new election symbol of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party

Lucknow: The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (Subhaspa) has changed its election symbol to a key, replacing the previous symbol, which was a stick. Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar had been considering a change in the symbol since the Lok Sabha elections.

It is pertinent to mention Om Prakash Rajbhar is a minister in the Yogi government and is an ally of the NDA.

Why did party change election symbol?

In the Lok Sabha elections, Rajbhar's son, Arvind Rajbhar, contested but lost. Arvind's election symbol was the stick, positioned at number three on the electronic voting machine (EVM). However, there was another candidate, Lilavati Rajbhar from the Mulnivasi Samaj Party, whose symbol was a hockey stick, positioned near the bottom of the EVM. Lilavati received 47,527 votes.

Rajbhar and his son believe that they lost the election because of confusion over the stick symbol, with their voters accidentally pressing the button for the hockey symbol at the bottom instead of the stick symbol at the top.

Today, a party meeting was held in Lucknow where Om Prakash Rajbhar was re-elected as the party president, and the party officially changed its symbol from a stick to a key.

