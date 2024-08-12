Samajwadi Party distances itself from Nawab Singh, Dimple Yadav's former close aide, after arrest in rape case

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/ INSTAGRAM/NAWAB.SINGHYADA Nawab Singh Yadav with Dimple Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party has distanced itself from its leader and former representative of party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav, Nawab Singh Yadav after he was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj. District President Kaleem Khan on Monday (August 12) wrote a letter and said that Yadav was “not an active member” of the party and accused him of being involved in the “anti-party activities” for the last five years. Khan alleged that Yadav was conspiring to “tarnish the party’s image” by associating himself with the party.

“The media is requested not to link Nawab Singh Yadav's name with the Samajwadi Party,” Khan wrote.

Yadav has reportedly been a close aide of Akhilesh Yadav as well. He recently shared a video wishing Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday. In the video, he displayed several old pictures with Akhilesh.

According to media reports, the accused leader had called the minor victim along with her aunt on the pretext of giving her a job. When she came to meet him, he reportedly sexually abused her. However, the SP leader denied the charges, calling it a political conspiracy. "A conspiracy is being hatched to end my political career, he said.

Another Samajwadi Party leader arrested in rape case

Another SP leader Moid Khan, a Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad’s close aide, was arrested for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daily wage employee for over two months.

A three-member BJP delegation recently met the 12-year-old girl who was raped and her family members, and urged the state government to raise the compensation to the survivor's kin from Rs 5 lakh to 25 lakh.

BJP leaders, including CM Yogi Adityanath, alleged that Moid Khan, the prime accused in the gangrape case, is a member of Samajwadi Party (SP) and part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad.

